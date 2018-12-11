Healthcare in Charsadda

In Charsadda, the condition of government hospitals is pathetic. All wards are thick with dirt. Awful stench coming from grimy washrooms has made these places even more unbearable. This filthy place is not good for both patients and their attendants.

The relevant authorities must take notice of this unhygienic condition and ensure that all healthcare facilities are maintained regularly.

Kayenat Shah

Charsadda