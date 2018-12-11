Arms seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police seized weapons and narcotics and arrested a dealer of arms during snap checking in Risalpur area on Monday, official sources said. They said that the police had barricaded a road near the railway crossing when they signaled a vehicle to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered four pistols, 100 magazines of various bore pistols and two kilograms of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The arms' dealer identified as Rabnawaz was also arrested on the occasion. The police registered the case.