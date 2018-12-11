close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

FPCCI to attend key ECO-CCI events

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will participate in the 25th Executive Committee and Specialised Committees Meetings of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI) scheduled on 12-14 December 2018 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a statement said on Monday.

“The meetings will be attended by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of all 10 members countries i.e. Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan,” the FPCCI said in the statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business