FPCCI to attend key ECO-CCI events

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will participate in the 25th Executive Committee and Specialised Committees Meetings of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI) scheduled on 12-14 December 2018 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a statement said on Monday.
“The meetings will be attended by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of all 10 members countries i.e. Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan,” the FPCCI said in the statement.
