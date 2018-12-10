Sterling accuses newspapers of fuelling racism

LONDON: Raheem Sterling has accused British newspapers of helping to “fuel racism” with the way they portray young black footballers after he suffered alleged abuse during Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea.

Chelsea and the police are investigating the incident at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, which was highlighted on social media.Sterling, 24, posted on Instagram on Sunday, referencing a story from January about City teammate Tosin Adarabioyo reportedly buying an expensive house despite never having started a Premier League match.

“The young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an(d) aggressive behaviour,” Sterling wrote.“So for all the newspapers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an(d) give all players an equal chance.”

Sterling received a barrage of abuse from home supporters as he retrieved the ball from behind the goal during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, which City lost 2-0.