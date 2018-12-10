Residents of Bahria Enclave stage peaceful protest

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of investors and residents of Overseas Pakistani Bahria Enclave Sunday staged a peaceful protest against the Capital Development Authority’s proposed action to demolish their residences.

The peaceful protesters picketed outside the National Press Club for several hours urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the civic body from going ahead with the proposed demolition plan, as they had spent billions of dollars on building their homes.

Talking to this reporter, a representative of protesters said the Bahria Enclave was developed as per the European standard in 2011 on the basis of demarcation carried out by patwaris and senior officials of CDA.

He said the civic body was planning to demolish their residences on the premise that 125 kanal land belonged to the government. He said the CDA should recover the price of 125 kanal land from Malik Riaz who was ready to pay.

The protesters said it was a huge injustice that they had spent life savings on constructing their homes but the CDA was planning to demolish them.

They asked where all these institutions were when construction on the land in question began. They demanded that the people involved in this affair should be arrested. They said that this land was their ownership and not of Bahria Town.