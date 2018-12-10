close
Mon Dec 10, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

Medals awarded to 46 policemen

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 10, 2018

In recognition of their services rendered in the line of duty, a large number of police officers were conferred upon the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM) and President's Police Medal (PPM) during a ceremony held at Governor House.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail decorated the police officers with the QPM and PPM at the investiture. As many as 46 police officers were honoured during the ceremony, including 16 martyred officers whose heirs received their medals.

Three retired IGPs and Gilgit-Baltistan IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi were also among the recipients. The governor lauded the police officers who sacrificed their lives for the country. “We should take care of the welfare, health and accommodation of families of police Shuhada and as such the federal government will support all the moves taken in this regard,” the governor said. He also announced a donation of Rs500,000 for the police welfare fund.

