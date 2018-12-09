Sanda police book 200 people for clash

LAHORE: The Sanda police on Saturday registered a case against 200 people belonging to two different groups on charges of hurling stones and bottles at each other and resorting to aerial firing at Dhoop Sari Chowk. The FIR was registered under Sections 7 ATA, 354, 440, 148, 149 PPC on the complaint of SI Amanat Ali. The clash took place between Sharafat and Molazim Hussain groups, following an old dispute. Dozens of persons were injured during the clash. The members of the two groups dispersed after venting their anger.