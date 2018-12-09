close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Nusrat Javeed comes under attack?

National

December 9, 2018

ISLAMABAD: It still remains a mystery if senior journalist Nusrat Javeed came under an attack or had a tyre blowout in the small hours of Friday.

According to SHO Kohsar Police Station Abdur Razaq, Javeed’s car had a blowout in front of Black Horse Plaza in Blue Area. He termed it an accident, as the journalist had not filed any complaint with regard to the incident.

The News tried to reach the senior journalist over phone to get his side of the story but received no response.

Sources however claim that Nusrat Javeed had told journalists visiting him that around six people chased him and bust two tyres of his car.

