MTA pocket U-16 cricket title

LAHORE: Model Town Academy (MTA) defeated Passion Academy by 50 runs to win the final match of First Passion U-16 Cricket Tournament at PCSIR ground. Pakistan Test fast bowler Aizaz Cheema was the chief guest at the title decider. Umair Javed andkhawaja Naseer were also present on this occasion.
Scores: Model Town Academy 173. (Obaid 79, Daniyal 32, Adil 2/32).
Passion Academy 119. (Hirosh 20, Aizad 19, Daniyal 3/40).
