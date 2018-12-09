close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
MTA pocket U-16 cricket title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAHORE: Model Town Academy (MTA) defeated Passion Academy by 50 runs to win the final match of First Passion U-16 Cricket Tournament at PCSIR ground. Pakistan Test fast bowler Aizaz Cheema was the chief guest at the title decider. Umair Javed andkhawaja Naseer were also present on this occasion.

Scores: Model Town Academy 173. (Obaid 79, Daniyal 32, Adil 2/32).

Passion Academy 119. (Hirosh 20, Aizad 19, Daniyal 3/40).

