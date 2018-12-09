close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

PHC trains 57 medics

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has completed training of 34 doctors and 23 lab technicians in the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

According to a press release, the trained medics belonged to the districts of Gujranwala and Gujrat. The trainees comprised of 17 each dental surgeons & pathologists and are practicing in different parts of both districts in their respective fields. They were imparted training on their respective MSDS in separate sessions and batches. PHC Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif Dr Imtiaz Ali and Dr Basharat Javed were the trainers. The training subjects covered continuity of treatment, patients' rights and awareness, facility management and safety, infection control, human resource management and effective arrangements for waste disposal.

