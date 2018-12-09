close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Stray bullet kills man

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LAHORE : A 24-year-old youth died after a stray bullet him in the Green Town area on Saturday. Victim Kamran hailed from Multan. He had come to Lahore to attend a wedding ceremony of his friend. On the day of the incident, he along with his two friends was present at home when he was killed by a stray bullet.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore