Stray bullet kills man

LAHORE : A 24-year-old youth died after a stray bullet him in the Green Town area on Saturday. Victim Kamran hailed from Multan. He had come to Lahore to attend a wedding ceremony of his friend. On the day of the incident, he along with his two friends was present at home when he was killed by a stray bullet.
