Asian football boss faces two challengers for presidency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa will face two challengers when he seeks a fresh term at an election in April, the football body said Saturday.
Qatar’s Saoud Al-Mohannadi, an AFC vice president, and AFC executive committee member Mohamed Khalfan Matar Saeed Alromaithi of the United Arab Emirates are standing against Sheikh Salman, the body said.
Saudi Arabia’s Adel Ezzat — head of a new regional bloc, the South West Asian Football Federation — did not throw his hat into the ring, as had been widely expected.
Al-Mohannadi, the Qatar Football Association vice president, was hit with a one-year FIFA ban in 2016 for refusing to cooperate with a corruption inquiry, but the ban was overturned after he appealed. Anyone taking on Sheikh Salman, who is seeking a new, four-year term, faces a tough task.
KUALA LUMPUR: Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa will face two challengers when he seeks a fresh term at an election in April, the football body said Saturday.
Qatar’s Saoud Al-Mohannadi, an AFC vice president, and AFC executive committee member Mohamed Khalfan Matar Saeed Alromaithi of the United Arab Emirates are standing against Sheikh Salman, the body said.
Saudi Arabia’s Adel Ezzat — head of a new regional bloc, the South West Asian Football Federation — did not throw his hat into the ring, as had been widely expected.
Al-Mohannadi, the Qatar Football Association vice president, was hit with a one-year FIFA ban in 2016 for refusing to cooperate with a corruption inquiry, but the ban was overturned after he appealed. Anyone taking on Sheikh Salman, who is seeking a new, four-year term, faces a tough task.