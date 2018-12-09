close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Sin tax

Newspost

December 9, 2018

The federal government’s decision to impose the sin tax on cigarettes is undoubtedly an appreciable step. It can really go a long way towards discouraging people from smoking cigarettes that have harmful effects on a person’s health.

This step can also play a key role in creating awareness about the health hazards that are posed by tobacco products. It is essential for the authorities concerned to implement the decision in letter and spirit.

Assad Ali

Dadu

