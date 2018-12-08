Aleem directs checking of waste management contracts

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday gave directions to the officers concerned to look into the contracts of waste management and ensure transparency in future in this regard.

He observed that the past regime took every step to grab maximum commission in each mega project. He said it was needed that every project should be on a BOT (build–operate–transfer) basis in which company should generate its own resources.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting of Local Government Department.

Different matters of solid waste management came under discussion in the meeting. He said that most of the projects have become white elephants and government wanted to get rid of them. He said that situation was worse to that extent that Rs 1.5 billion were spent every month only to collect and carry garbage of Lahore City, even it did not cover the whole city.