Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Woman arrested for slaughtering niece

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

KARAK: The police here on Friday claimed to have arrested a woman who allegedly slaughtered her three-year-old niece in Ghundi Mir

Khankhel area in the limits of Sabirabad Police Station. The accused during preliminary investigation confessed to her crime, a press release said.

It said a woman slaughtered her niece with a sharp object. The police arrested the woman and recovered the knife used in the crime. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

