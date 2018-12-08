Woman arrested for slaughtering niece

KARAK: The police here on Friday claimed to have arrested a woman who allegedly slaughtered her three-year-old niece in Ghundi Mir

Khankhel area in the limits of Sabirabad Police Station. The accused during preliminary investigation confessed to her crime, a press release said.

It said a woman slaughtered her niece with a sharp object. The police arrested the woman and recovered the knife used in the crime. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.