Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Root commits future to Yorkshire

Sports

December 8, 2018

LONDON: England Test captain Joe Root has signed a contract extension with Yorkshire that will keep him at the county of his birth until 2022.Root, who made his Yorkshire debut in 2009, says he has no intention of leaving and is intent on remaining an integral part of the club’s development.Root told Yorkshire’s official website: “I love playing for Yorkshire. It’s my county. It’s where I’ve grown up and what I know. The 27-year-old was made England’s Test captain in February 2017 and is currently fourth in the Test batting rankings.

