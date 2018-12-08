QAT final: Imran, Iftikhar lift SNGPL in 2nd innings

KARACHI: In an effort to create a winning chance for themselves the batsmen of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) batted aggressively to put some life in the final of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) here at UBL Sports Complex on Friday.

On the penultimate day of the country’s first-class event decider SNGPL rode on the heroics of Imran Butt (95), Ali Waqas (65) and Iftikhar Ahmed (52) to reach 336-5 in their second innings at stumps after having conceded a 168-run lead. SNGPL now are 168-run ahead with five wickets in hand. They will have to set a target for HBL and then will have to bowl their rivals out on the last day on Saturday. If the game ends in a draw then HBL will emerge as champions on the basis of first innings lead.

Fighting against the time highly talented young opener Imran Butt (95) and experienced Ali Waqas (65) provided a 170-run brisk start to SNGPL. Former Test spinner Abdul Rehman bowled well-set Imran Butt after the right-hander went for a slog sweep to leave SNGPL at 174-2.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed then joined Khurram and both added 60 valuable runs in short time for the fourth wicket partnership before the later fell prey to Abdul Rehman. SNGPL were 269-4 when Khurram departed.

Iftikhar hammered one six and four fours in his rapid knock. Imran Khalid also used long handle and was at the crease on 41 which came off just 31 balls. He hit two sixes and one four. With him at the other end was skipper Misbah-ul-Haq on 14. Rehman was the pick of the bowlers with 3-123 in 32 overs. Umar Gul (1-67) and Agha Salman (1-53) were the other successful bowlers.

Earlier, in response to SNGPL’s first innings total of 304, HBL resumed their innings at 349-8 and lost their last two wickets after adding 23 runs to their total. Left-handed batsman Rameez Aziz, who was batting on 40 on Thursday, remained not out on 58.