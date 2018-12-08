KP govt to preserve cultural heritage of Kalash community

PESHAWAR: The Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums Department has decided to form a committee to preserve the cultural heritage of the Kalash community of Chitral and give recommendations to promote tourism in the remote mountainous district of the province. The decision was taken at a meeting to discuss ideas for preserving the cultural heritage of Kalash community and promote tourism in Chitral.

Those in the meeting decided to ban new constructions and attached the condition of securing prior permission from the Directorate of Archeology and Museums before new constructions in the three valleys of Chitral, including Rambur, Bamburet and Birir.

The meeting also approved Rs150 million for preservation of graveyard, religious places and beautification of the three valleys of Kalash community.

The meeting decided to provide grants to youth of Kalash community under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Impact Challenge Programme to start small businesses and support their families financially.Atif Khan said that playgrounds would also be established in the three valleys so that Kalash people play their traditional games there. The minister directed the officials of Tourism Department to make preparations for celebrating the festivals and extending all-out support to members of Kalash community.He ordered the restoration and beautification of historical Janjreet village of Kalash community.