‘Anti graft institutions must be strengthened to bring money’

SUKKUR: There is a need to strengthen the NAB and other anti graft institutions to repatriate the money taken away from Pakistan and stashed abroad. This was stated by “ Justice(retd) Ali Aslam Jafferi while addressing a seminar, Corruption Free Pakistan” at the IBA University Sukkur. The seminar marked the International Anti-Corruption Week on Thursday.

Justice (retd) Ali Aslam Jafri said the first Anti-Corruption Act was promulgated in 1947 but certain forces distorted the law to their benefit. He said it would be no mean success if we are able to repatriate the ill gotten money from abroad and that would be helpful for the economy.

Mirza Muhammed Irfan, Director General NAB, Sukkur said every citizen must support the anti graft measures and help in tracking the corrupt. He said merit and rule of law is only possible if corruption is eliminated. He said corruption prevents the development and progress of the country.

The renowned writer Jami Chandio said 2017 Transparency International ranked Pakistan on 117th out of the 180 countries. He said bad governance and absence of the rule of law are the main factors behind corruption. He said how do you expect the MNAs and MPAs spending Rs 30-40 million for their election to become angels overnight. He said supremacy of law and constitution is important to eliminate corruption. Chandio said the institutions require reforms and depoliticisation for the restoration of their writ.

The noted author Ammar Sindhu said misuse of power is a main reason of corruption as it creates imbalance in the society. She said it has become a fashion to criticize corruption while remaining neck deep involved in the corrupt practices.

Director Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti said not a single institution is free of corruption and the whole system is rotten. Director Investigations NAB, Ghulam Farooq, Divisional Commissioner Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and others also addressed the seminar.

Earlier, the International Anti-Corruption Week was marked in Sukkur by an awareness walk led by DG NAB Sukkur, Mirza Muhammed Irfan.