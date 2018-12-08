PHF starts preparation for PSHL

KARACHI: The preparation for Pakistan Supper Hockey League (PSHL) has been started by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which is likely to make its details public the next week, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed, during his visit to Karachi a couple of days ago, said that many efforts are being made to make PSHL a success. He, however, avoided disclosing the details.

Shahbaz confirmed that renowned players of the world were being roped in. He claimed that he was using his contacts around the world to sign players for the league. Shahbaz previously used his influence for the visit of World Hockey XI to Pakistan, and some former greats, who were honoured at a Hall of Fame ceremony. Those included Paul Litjens, Floris Jan Bovelander and Rob Lathouwers and Don Prior.

Besides, 11 goalkeepers from World Champions Australia and Olympic Champions Argentina visited Pakistan last year to participate in a domestic hockey tournament. Arranging these visits were a great success as foreign players had been unwilling to come to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that a private company has been hired for marketing PSHL. It has established its office in Lahore and started work for its marketing. The sources said that PHF wanted to organise the first PSHL in Lahore in the middle of January, but the dates are yet to be finalised.

It is expected that the league will feature five or six teams, and each team will have five foreign players. The PHF sources said that Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Nepal had confirmed their participation in the HSO series in Lahore. Pakistan will be the fifth team, which is likely to comprise mostly junior players. HSO will take place from December 17 to 22 at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.Shahbaz will visit India in a couple of days to participate in an FIH meeting.