A laudable step

The Pakistan Citizen Portal is created with an aim to timely address problems of the people and get their feedback. Through the web portal, people can register their complaints and the relevant department will be bound to respond in the specific timeline to address the complaints. The PM office will oversee the progress on those issues. Overseas Pakistanis, especially the labour class, will also be able to register their concerns.

The objective of this portal is to resolve all complaints regardless of their complexity and nature. It is a laudable initiative taken by the authorities to ensure that people’s problems and issues are resolved in a timely manner.

Usama Nasrullah

Lahore