close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 8, 2018

A laudable step

Newspost

December 8, 2018

The Pakistan Citizen Portal is created with an aim to timely address problems of the people and get their feedback. Through the web portal, people can register their complaints and the relevant department will be bound to respond in the specific timeline to address the complaints. The PM office will oversee the progress on those issues. Overseas Pakistanis, especially the labour class, will also be able to register their concerns.

The objective of this portal is to resolve all complaints regardless of their complexity and nature. It is a laudable initiative taken by the authorities to ensure that people’s problems and issues are resolved in a timely manner.

Usama Nasrullah

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost