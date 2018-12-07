Larkana police land recovered from mafia after 15 years

KARACHI: Larkana Police, after the passage of some 15 years, succeeded to recover 18 acres land of the Police Department worth millions of rupees from the possession of land grabbers.

According to official documents, a piece of land in 2004 was sanctioned by the Sindh government for firing-range of police in Dokri district Larkana, but, soon after allotment of land, notorious land-grabbers of the area, backed by some political elements, encroached the said land and then allotted to different people who latter constructed 40 shops and 20 houses. The Revenue Department sources informed that the said land measuring 18 acres of worth Rs300 millions by encroached some 15 years back due to careless attitude of police authorities to their properties. The Incumbent Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Masood Bangash, took the notice of the matter, and after fulfilling all required formalities and with the help of district management and Revenue officials succeeded in getting back Police Departmen’s property.

Larkana SSP Masood Bangash told The News that as district Police have launched massive operation against drug mafia, car and motor-cycle lifters and other criminals, it came in to knowledge that the Police Department’s own precious land was in possession of land mafia in Dokri area, so with the cooperation of the district administration, after proper measurement and following all the requisite SOPs, notices were issued to encroachers and the said illegal shops and houses were demolished.

SSP Bangash said beside this, many successful operations have been carried out against the criminals who were remained untouchables in past due to backing of area influential persons and this was his and his team’s mission to make Larkana a crime-free area.

