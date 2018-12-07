CM orders action over price hike

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered a vigorous crackdown against the elements creating artificial price-hike and said that a report should be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office after taking action against hoarders and profiteers.

He presided over a meeting at his office here Thursday in which steps regarding controlling the prices of essential items came under discussion.

It was decided to activate the district price control committees after their reconstitution. Representatives of civil society as well as public representatives will also be included in these committees. The chief minister directed that effective measures should be adopted to stabilise the prices of essential items. He directed to initiate vigorous crackdown against the elements creating artificial price-hike and a report should be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office after taking action against hoarders and profiteers. The chief minister said that he would go to every extent to provide relief to the masses adding that increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated at any cost.

The persons responsible for price-hike will be taken to task, he added. Usman Buzdar asked the deputy commissioners to keep a close eye on prices in their respective districts.

Performance of every district will be monitored with regard to price-hike and best performers will be rewarded while the ones showing poor performance will be held accountable, he added. The line departments should also actively perform to control the prices. I belong to the people of the province and they will not be left at the mercy of profiteers, he added. He said that rate lists should be prominently displayed in shops and indiscriminate action should be initiated against the elements engaged in looting the masses in the name of artificial price-hike.