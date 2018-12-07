PPL makes back-to-back discoveries

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), the operator of the Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar) EL and Block 2568-18 (Gambat South) EL, has made a back-to-back gas and condensate discovery, respectively, from the blocks, a statement said on Thursday.

Gambat South discovery came a day ago. PPL, having 63 percent working interest along with its joint venture partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) with 32 percent working interest in Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar) EL, while Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.5 percent working interest each, has made a gas discovery at its exploration well Benari X-1 (ST-2) located in Sujawal district, it added.

Exploration well Benari X-1 (ST-2) was spudded-in on May 22, 2018 and drilled to a depth of 3,470m to test the hydrocarbon potential of Lower Goru Formation.

Based on wire line logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified inside the target reservoir.

Drill Stem Testing in A-Sand Unit of Upper Sand, Lower Goru Formation flowed 9.05 million cubic feet/day of gas at flowing well head pressure of 855psi on 48/64” choke, the statement said.