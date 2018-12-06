Flagship reference: JIT wrongly named me owner of assets, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, while recording his statement in Flagship reference against him, said that JIT wrongfully named him owner of assets which belonged to Hassan Nawaz.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on Wednesday resumed the hearing into the Flagship reference as former premier answered 136 questions. The remaining questions will be answered on Thursday (Today).

While recording his statement, Nawaz Sharif stated that charges against him were politically motivated and JIT had presented its one-sided report. “No charges have been proved, still will submit the documents to the court,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that all the assets belonged to his son, Hassan Nawaz, as he had made these assets by himself but JIT wrongly named him the owner of the assets.

Former PM said that in reference against him only the JIT head Wajid Zia and Investigation Officer (IO) recorded their statements against him and they tried to frame him. “No other witnesses recorded statements against him,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that JIT head Wajid Zia and Investigation Officer also stated that no such document was found which showed that his children were under his care.