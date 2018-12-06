Students’ role in eradicating corruption stressed

Islamabad : Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday urged the students to play a role in eradicating corruption from the country.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) organised the event on 'Our faith, corruption-free Pakistan' in collaboration with the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

Addressing the seminar as the chief guest, NAB Director General (Awareness and Prevention) Mohammad Altaf Bawany urged the youth to help end corruption.

The DG NAB also briefed the students regarding efforts of NAB to eliminate the menace of corruption. He said in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) NAB has successfully addressed the youth to raise awareness and established character building societies in different universities.

Altaf Bawany highlighted the values of Islam and advised the students for promoting honesty and following the concepts of truthfulness to develop the fundamental traits of Muslim character, which is a strong defence against corruption.

He said that it’s important for youth to acquaint and educate themselves with rules and regulations for taking an effective stand against corruption. The DG NAB also answered the questions of the students.

QAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali appreciated the NAB’s performance and efforts to raise awareness.

He promised his full support to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences welcomed the NAB team at the QAU.

Dr. Nasrullah Mirza, Chairperson Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DSS) also addressed the audience. Senior faculty members and large number of students attended the seminar.