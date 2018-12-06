close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
Symposium on advanced materials ends

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Islamabad : As many as 18 leading scientists and engineers delivered lecturers at the three-day Workshop organized by Secretariat International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM) and Institute of Space Technology (IST) on “Materials’ Characterization” which ended here at IST auditorium on Wednesday.

Almost 50 Scientists and Engineers from various educational institutions, Research and Development and strategic organizations like Quaid-i-Azam University, Comsats, GCU Faisalabad, LUMS, Punjab University, UMT, Riphah University, NINVAST, PAF, Peoples Steel Mills, Pinstech, PMO participated in this Workshop while 18 eminent scientists and engineers carried out six technical sessions during the workshop.

