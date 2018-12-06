close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
209 Hindu yatrees arrive

Lahore

Lahore: A group of 209 Hindu yatrees arrived in Lahore via Wagah border on Wednesday to participate in a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Saant Shadharam at Shadhani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh. ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas, PRO Amir Hussain Hashmi and others received them at the Wagah crossing. Talking to journalists at the Wagah border, YuDhashter Lal, leader of the delegation, said, “We have brought a message of peace, love and harmony from India.” He said, “Our worship places are safe in Pakistan and we enjoyed religious freedom in the country.” ETPB has taken security measures for them.

