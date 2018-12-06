Farmers stage sit-in for increasing sugarcane price

LAHORE: Farmers from different districts of the province have staged a sit-in at Thokar Niaz Baig, main entrance of the city, for pressing their demands.

The blockage of road has led to severe traffic jam, congesting linking roads. Farmers threatened to march towards Punjab Assembly if their demands were not met. Under the banner of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, farmers have been protesting since last night. They demanded the government increase sugarcane price besides ensure payment of billions of rupees outstanding dues of farmers. They underlined the need to increase support price of wheat. They wanted reduction in urea fertilizer and diesel prices. Heavy contingent of police have been deployed at Thokar Niaz Baig to contain protesters.