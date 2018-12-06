close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Farmers stage sit-in for increasing sugarcane price

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: Farmers from different districts of the province have staged a sit-in at Thokar Niaz Baig, main entrance of the city, for pressing their demands.

The blockage of road has led to severe traffic jam, congesting linking roads. Farmers threatened to march towards Punjab Assembly if their demands were not met. Under the banner of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, farmers have been protesting since last night. They demanded the government increase sugarcane price besides ensure payment of billions of rupees outstanding dues of farmers. They underlined the need to increase support price of wheat. They wanted reduction in urea fertilizer and diesel prices. Heavy contingent of police have been deployed at Thokar Niaz Baig to contain protesters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore