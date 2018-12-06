Moot highlights role of social sciences in global peace

KARACHI: Speakers at an international conference on Wednesday stressed the need to promote collaborative excellence among academicians, policymakers and professionals to suggest innovative ideas on sustainable development in the emerging fields of social sciences and humanities.

The event titled ‘New Trends in Social Sciences and Humanities in the Contemporary World with Reference to World Peace Order’ was organized by the Department of Arts and Social Science, University of Karachi. Consular General of the Federal Republic of Germany Ingolf Vogel was chief guest on the occasion. University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Ajmal Khan presided over the session while former Punjab chief minister and Professor Emeritus Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi delivered the keynote address.

The aim of the conference was to provide an opportunity for the academicians, professionals, social scientists and students to have an intensified exchange and discussion on innovative ideas on sustainable development in the fields of social sciences and humanities. Research papers from all over the world encompassing conceptual analysis, design implementation and performance evaluation on the themes including challenges faced by social sciences and humanities in developing countries, emerging trends in social sciences and sustainable systems for development, propaganda in war and peace, role of gender in peace and conflict management, redefining the role of education in contemporary world, role of social justice in peace building process and communication, innovation and development were presented at the conference.