Mid-term polls no solution: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said that mid-term elections were not solution to problems being faced by the country asking the incumbent government to tell reasons for its failure during the last 100 days.

Sirajul Haq while rejecting option of mid-term elections also pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan while giving 100-day performance disappointed the nation. “Instead of talking about any revolutionary measures to promote education sector, he talked about eggs,” the JI ameer said this while addressing a mega education expo here at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

He said the government had completed its honeymoon period and its leaders were talking about mid-term elections, which he said, could never be solution to problems facing the country. “There has been unprecedented price hike in the country while there is no ideology or vision which can end unrest among masses,” he said adding instead performing their tasks, the ministers were also busy in talking against one another.