Fight against corruption highlighted through wall paintings

MULTAN: Postgraduate students have painted the walls of educational institutions on Bosan Road against corruption.

The students attempted to send a message to public and political elite through paintings. The walls have become the focus of public attention to promote awareness of corruption. NAB Multan has adopted the innovative exercise and invited more than 40 Fine Arts students from six universities to demonstrate their art on corruption for mass awareness.

NAB spokesperson M Qaiser said that the wall paintings were part of the NAB’s 15 days mass awareness campaign against corruption. He said the NAB had exclusively invited fine arts students’ from different universities and constituted 12 teams.

Multan region NAB Director General Attiqur Rehman exclusively visited the wall paintings site and appreciated the efforts of students. NAB had organised a poetry contest among the students of Government Emerson College. The students highlighted hate against corruption. At least 36 students from Government Emerson College, schools from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions participated in the poetry contest.