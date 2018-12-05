close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

SBP, Chinese delegation to sign MoU today

Sports

December 5, 2018

LAHORE: A 4-member Chinese delegation called on Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The Chinese delegation was comprised of Helena Chen (head), Liu Guo Wei, Liu De Wei and Yin Lu. The Chinese delegation will sign an MoU with Sports Board Punjab on December 5 (Wednesday) at 11.30am for the promotion of sports between the two countries. Talking to guest delegates, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said under the MoU, both the countries will hold sports exchange programmes and cooperate with each other to promote sports.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said both Pakistan and China have abundance of sports talent. “Both the countries can take maximum benefits from each other’s expertise in various games”.

