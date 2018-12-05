BD emerging team gets green signal for Asia Cup in Pakistan

DHAKA: Bangladesh have given the green signal for their Under-23 team to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup to be held from December 6.

Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, has said that one of the main reasons to send the team to Pakistan despite security concerns is that the staging of the tournament in two groups could be a question mark if Bangladesh had reservations from touring Pakistan, like India. However, he maintained that there are no plans as of now for the senior team to play international matches in Pakistan.

Nazmul, who took over as the president of ACC last month, also revealed that they will address the concerns by sending a delegation that can gauge security measures. “The tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India, Sri Lanka, Oman and Afghanistan have been placed in Group A. Pakistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh are part of Group B.