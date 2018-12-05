close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
December 5, 2018

BD emerging team gets green signal for Asia Cup in Pakistan

Sports

A
Agencies
December 5, 2018

DHAKA: Bangladesh have given the green signal for their Under-23 team to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup to be held from December 6.

Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, has said that one of the main reasons to send the team to Pakistan despite security concerns is that the staging of the tournament in two groups could be a question mark if Bangladesh had reservations from touring Pakistan, like India. However, he maintained that there are no plans as of now for the senior team to play international matches in Pakistan.

Nazmul, who took over as the president of ACC last month, also revealed that they will address the concerns by sending a delegation that can gauge security measures. “The tournament will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India, Sri Lanka, Oman and Afghanistan have been placed in Group A. Pakistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh are part of Group B.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports