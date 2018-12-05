PTI govt days numbered: Bukhari

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said Tuesday the days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were numbered as Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself conceded its failure.

Addressing the party’s 51st Foundation Day ceremony here, he claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon quit the government.

He said the people were looking towards his party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has the capabilities to pull the country out of the existing crisis.

Senior PPP leaders including Rahimdad Khan, former district nazim, Azam Afridi, Syed Ayub Shah and others attended the meeting.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the PPP had never compromised on principles and discipline in the past nor would do so in future. He said the central leadership was cooperating to overcome the internal problems within the party and he was confident to solve all the problems within the party.

The PPP had its history full of sacrifices and struggle and none of the political party could match his party, he added.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the party was still following the philosophy of its founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He recalled that every dictator created “King’s Party” in the past but all such parties became a history like those of dictators. “The same will be the fate of PTI, which was established by the dictators,” he went on to add.

Nayyar Bukhari said that today the prime minister was worried about the existing situation despite the fact that he was handed over power by a civilian government and all the national institutions were functioning.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had got power at a time when the institutions were in a shambles but still he signed the Simla Agreement, reclaimed the country’s territory and brought back 93,000 imprisoned Pakistani soldiers from India. “The same was the case with Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who got power in an extremely difficult situation,” he added.

Comparing performance of the PPP leaders with that of PTI rulers, Nayyar Bukhari posed a question as to what type of Prime Minister Imran Khan was when he did not know about the affairs of his own government. “It is strange that Imran Khan does not know as to how the government is functioning and who is enhancing the rate of dollars,” he added.

“This is a confession of his failure,” he remarked, adding the PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari had made difficult decisions and also supported the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government only for the sake of democracy. “We are still following the same policy so that the system is not derailed,” he said, adding but all these parties had neither any programme for the welfare of the poor nor had any vision.

He said the problems of people could not be solved by hurling abuses at rivals.

PPP provincial president Humayun Khan said that PPP was the only party, which had programmes for the welfare of the poor in its manifesto. He recalled that the PPP has given the slogan of “Roti, Kapra Aur Makan” for the poor and the party was still following the same policy.

Humayun Khan said whoever would violate party discipline would not be spared. He said disciplinary action would be taken against all those who violated party discipline.

Humayun Khan said his party would unveil the unprecedented corruption, which the PTI leaders had made during their ‘tsunami’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His party, he said, would not allow anyone to usurp the rights of the people.

PPP district president, Saeed Khan, city district president Zulfiqar Afghani and others in their speeches highlighted aim and objectives of their party and problems being faced by the workers and people.