57 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

LAHORE: A promotion board under the chairmanship of additional IG Establishment Punjab met at central police office Lahore on Tuesday to promote inspectors to the rank of DSP.

In the light of the recommendations by the promotion board, the inspection general of police, Punjab, has approved the promotion of 57 inspectors to the rank of DSP. Two woman officers are among them.

SHOs: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has decided to remove the SHOs with poor performance immediately, and such officers have been directed to improve their performance on an urgent basis.

DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir chaired a meeting of Model Town division. SSP Operations Captain® Mustansar Feroze, Model Town SP Ali Waseem and all the divisional SDPOs and SHOs were present.

Shadman SHO Sajid Nazir, Garden Town SHO Tariq Mehmood, Naseerabad SHO Muhammad Khurram and Kot Lakhpat SHO Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta have been given last chance to improve their performance.

Kahna SHO Muhammad Asif Khan was given last warning over increasing dacoity and robbery incidents in the area. Faisal Town SHO Sohail Ikhlaq, Ichhra SHO Mudassir Ullah Khan and Ghalib Market SHO Rehan Jamal have been directed to take stern action against anti-social elements.

DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir said strict action against proclaimed offenders of category A & B must be ensured.

Crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions be continued, he told the officers concerned.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 943 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Ten people died and 1,032 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured 610 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 422 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

performance: Iqbal Town Division SP Syed Ali Shah has issued the weekly performance report of action against criminals in the division.

According to the report, Iqbal Town Division arrested 96 accused of street crime, dacoity, drug peddling, gambling and other crimes. Twelve pistols, three rifles, one gun was seized. The police also seized 415 bottles of liquor and more than 01kg charas. Eighteen persons were booked on charges of doing wheelie, firing and others.

expats: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar has said the commission receives the complaints of overseas Pakistanis a web portal giving electronic access to every Pakistani living anywhere in the world.

Chairing a meeting, he said an effective policy had been adopted for early resolution of the issues of overseas Pakistanis.