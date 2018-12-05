Girl found slain in Factory Area house

LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl was killed with a sharp-edged weapon by unidentified person over unknown issue in the Factory Area police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Sitara alias Sidra, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu. A police official said the victim was asleep at her home when some unknown persons slaughtered her with a sharp-edged weapon. Police said she was alone at home at the time of incident while her other family members were away.

Police have collected evidences from the crime scene. A case has been registered against unknown killers. The body has been removed to morgue. shot dead: A man was killed by unknown persons at his home in the Shadbagh police area on Tuesday.

Police said victim Shahzad Ahmad, 38, owner of a paan shop, was asleep at home when unidentified persons barged into his house at 4a.m. and opened firing and killed him. Police have collected forensic evidences and removed the body to morgue.

bodies found: Two persons were found dead in the different localities of the provincial metropolis on Tuesday. In the Gawalmundi area, a 38-year-old man was found dead near Dyal Singh College.

A 40-year-old man was found dead at Chuaburgi Park in the Lytton Road police area. Police official said the victims were drug addicts and they died of overdose of drugs. murder case: Hurbanspura police have taken into their custody three suspects over murder of Awami Muslim League Punjab President Mian Qadeer.

Mian Qadeer, a resident of Hurbanspura, had left the house at 10:30p.m on Monday to attend a wedding ceremony. Bhatti Gate police intercepted a car (LE-5553) at 1a.m from which the body was recovered. Three other car riders identified as Shahzad, Raheem and Ehsan first said that the victim was their father and later said the victim suffered injuries in a road accident and he died on his way to hospital. However, doctors said the victim had died two hours earlier before his arrival at the hospital. A police official said the car of three suspects had collided with another car in which the victim was killed.

However, police have started investigations into the incident keeping in view all aspects. The victim’s wife said their three children were in Canada and her husband had left the home in a very good mood to attend a marriage ceremony. She claimed someone killed him.

Dacoity bid foiled: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) foiled a dacoity attempt by arresting three accused. Karani Wala PHP Patrolling Post arrested three accused namely Arshad, Kashif and Sajid who were sitting at a place allegedly with an intention of committing a robbery. The police seized two pistols and a gun from them.

Meanwhile, Pull Manga Patrolling Post arrested a man, Muhammad Jamshaid and recovered a stolen dumper (LZB-4655) from him. Fattuwali Patrolling Post arrests 10 gamblers. Jabbar Shaheed Patrolling Post arrests nine gamblers.

The PHP registered 239 cases against traffic violators and impounded 58 motorbikes on using fake registration or green number plates. PHP registered six cases against the violators of Loudspeaker Act. Eleven persons were arrested for being drunk and disturbing public peace. Forty people were arrested for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.