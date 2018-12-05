47pc people satisfied with PTI government: survey

ISLAMABAD: A fresh nation-wide public opinion survey has revealed that only 27% of Pakistanis think that PTI government was able to implement its 100-day plan. The poll says overall satisfaction of the voters with PTI government is at 47%. The surveyed conducted by Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) also revealed that of all four serving Chief Ministers Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has received most favourable public rating. It also revealed that former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is more popular than his current successor Usman Buzdar.

Overall, the poll shows a much more divided opinion on the first 100 days performance of the government. It says only 27% of Pakistanis think that PTI government was able to implement its 100-day plan and 23% say they were completely unsuccessful where another 30% say it’s too early to comment. The survey report is based on opinions of 2,041 respondents who were interviewed during November 27 to December 1, 2018. It was conducted through Computer Assistant Telephonic Interviews (CATI) with randomly selected phone data-base collected face to face on proportion to population sample (PPS) from the adult residents in all four provinces of Pakistan. While the overall satisfaction of the voters with PTI government was at 47%, it has received most of the support from KP province with 51% satisfaction, and least support it received from province of Punjab with 43% support.

Looking at the Rural Urban and gender divide, it has received more support from Urban Center and male section of society with each supporting 50% respectively. When asked about the performance of each of the four Chief Ministers, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah received highest 16% favorable rating followed by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar with only 13%. While other two CMs received further low ratings with 10% for Mehmood Khan of KP and only 2% for Jam Kamal from Balochistan.

Comparing the performance of present and previous CM in Punjab, when asked who you think is performing well, 45% respondents expressed that Shahbaz Sharif’s performance was better comparing to Usman Buzdar getting 31% support. At the all Pakistan level again Shanbaz Sharif received 34% better rating than the present CM with 26% satisfaction for his work.

IPOR Consulting is an independent research institution which conducts public opinion polls on social issues, democracy and service delivery throughout Pakistan. It claims the information in the survey has been compiled in accordance with international standards for market and social research methodologies.