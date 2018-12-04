9 shops razed, 60-kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE: District administration Lahore has demolished nine shops along with demolition of sheds, ramps, walls and others on Monday morning in anti-encroachment operation in main bazaar, Manga Mandi.

It has also retrieved 60 kanals state land worth millions from Mouza Jhuggian. As per details, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind conducted anti-encroachment operations on Monday morning. Heavy machinery was used in operation. Nine shops were demolished, illegally contracted by shopkeepers in main bazaar, Manga Mandi.

As many as 300 ramps, walls, sheds and others were also demolished with heavy machineries. Similarly, AC Raiwind has also retrieved 60 kanals state land form village Jhuggian. The retrieved land in both operations is estimated worth Rs1.5 billions. On the other hand, the district administration has also conducted anti-encroachment operation is Shah Alam Market. Until the filing of report operation was going on. DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed said that anti-encroachment operation had been going on impartially in Lahore.

PMA election: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has announced schedule of biennial election, which will be held on December 30, 2018 from 9am to 4pm at PMA House, 66 Ferozpur Road Lahore.

According to a notification by Dr. Nadir Khan, Election Commissioner, PMA Lahore, on Monday, the election will be held on posts of President, Lady Vice President, Male Vice President, General Secretary, Finance Secretary, Lady Joint Secretary, Male Joint Secretary, Member Executive Committee (100 Seats), Member Provincial Council 1 each for 100 members and Member Central Council 1 each for 100 members.

meeting: Former Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed called on Governor Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar on Monday. According to a handout, the meeting held at Governor House discussed thecurrent situation of the country and the federating units.

honoured: Government College University Lahore has conferred the Medal of Honor upon renowned Nuclear Physicist Prof Dr Syed M Qaim to honour his 15 years outstanding honorary academic and research services for the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah awarded the medal and a certificate to Prof Qaim at a special ceremony organised by the GCU’s Physics Department. The friends, colleagues and the wife of Prof Qaim also attended the event.

anesthetists: On directions from the health minister, Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH & ME) Department has evolved a special plan to overcome shortage of anesthetists at five district headquarters hospitals.

Secretary SH & ME Saqib Zaffer in a notification attached four medical education institutions with district hospitals. “Faisalabad Medical University would cover anesthesia services while Quid e Azam Medical College Bahawalpur would look after DHQ hospitals Lodhran” the notification read.