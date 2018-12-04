Iran backs Yemen talks

TEHRAN: Iran offered support on Monday to the planned UN-brokered peace talks on Yemen, calling for an end to "the brutal aggression" on the country.

"The warmongers have not achieved any of their political and hegemonic goals after four years of bitter war and destructive aggression against Yemeni people," Iran´s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The United Nations is planning to host peace talks in Sweden between Yemen´s Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels. The Gulf monarchies and United States accuse Iran of supporting the rebels -- and see this as justification for the military campaign they have been waging in Yemen since 2015.