‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ at Anglo Arabic School

Islamabad : Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School organised a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ to pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

A large number of school students participated in the ‘milad’. The school was decorated with numerous flowers, garlands, and petals, and religious artwork. Joss sticks made the air calm and pleasant, and milad settings were highly appealing and reflected spirit of the event. During the milad, students and faculty members engaged in recitation of the Holy Quran, recitation of soul enriching 'naats', 'duroods' and 'salam'. Students also shared inspiring stories from prophet's life, along with ever benefiting 'hadiths'.

Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Association President Abdul Waheed Malik, General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad, Finance Secretary Ibadur Rehman, Executive Members, Imad ul Hassan Abbasi, Nisar Nazish, Chaudhry Irshad and Malik Idress attended the ceremony.

The ‘milad’ comprised of three segments including ‘Husn-e-Qirat’, speech contest and a ‘Naat’ contest.

In ‘Husn-e-Qirat’, Asad Ahmad from senior section was adjudged first while Faiza Ilyas was declared second. In the Junior Section, Ihsanul Haq was adjudged first while the second position was grabbed by Huzaifa Asad. Malik Nisar Ahmad distributed prizes among the position holders.

In speech contest, Laiba Arshad from senior section was adjudged first while Iraj Qadeer was declared second. In the Junior Section, Tehseen ul Hukmah was adjudged first. Abdul Waheed Malik distributed prizes among the position holders.

In the ‘Naat’ contest, Laiba Mahnoor, from senior section won the first position while, Saadia Ashraf clinched the second position. In the Junior Section, the first position was won by Mominah while the second position was bagged by Syed Abdul Hadi. Malik Idress distributed prizes among the comperes and the position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Association President Abdul Waheed Malik applauded the efforts of executive members, parents, teachers and students for attending the ceremony and making it a success.

In his remarks, Principal Prof Naseem Ejaz said it was an auspicious day for the school on which such an auspicious ceremony was arranged.

At the end of ‘milad’ a special 'dua' was made for good health of all participant and their families, bright future of students, good fortune of Muslims all over the globe, and prosperity of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School and Pakistan.