Combating child labour drive begins today

LAHORE: The Punjab government is all set to launch its awareness campaign for combating child labour throughout the province as it included this programme as pilot project in its first 100-day agenda.

According to the Labour and Human Resource Department Punjab spokesman, the department is already implementing an Integrated Projects for Elimination of Child and Bonded Labour in 36 districts of the province focusing on eliminating child labour seeking universal primary education for the vulnerable children falling under certain age.

This massive awareness raising campaign for combating child labour is the main focus of this project. Minister Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan will inaugurate this awareness campaign on Monday (today).

Country Director International Labour Organisation Ms Ingrid, representatives from European Union, UNICEF, Trade and Labour unions and academia along with parents and children will participate in the inaugural ceremony. Educational kits will be provided to the out-of-school enrolled children by the department.

PU workshop: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) will organise an international conference of ‘Applied Psychology; Practices and Interventions (ICAP-2019)’ in February 2019.

In this regard, a workshop was held on ‘Quantitative Data Analysis using SPSS’. Muhammad Faran, Lecturer at the Department of Psychology, University of Management and Technology, Lahore was the resource person while IAP Director & Chief organiser Prof Dr Farah Malik, organising Secretary Dr Mujeeba Ashraf, faculty members and students of other universities were present on the occasion. The workshop provided a promising opportunity for the attendees to enhance their understanding of interpreting statistical data and effectively dealing with research work in their respective areas using SPSS. Later, certificates were distributed among the participants.