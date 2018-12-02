Creating jobs

Many people are uncertain that the PTI-led government will be able to create 10 million jobs. Achieving this target is not difficult for the PTI which has always shown interest in introducing people-friendly policies. What the PM can do regarding job creation is to recover the government land from the land mafia and distribute the same to small scale factory owners. Government-backed loan schemes should be introduced for manufacturers whose products have the potential to increase exports. Pakistan has abundant of natural resources and the government can sell raw materials at affordable rates to these factory owners. Finished products sold by these factories will improve the country’s economic conditions. More productivity and profitability will then lead to job creation. Through subsidies and business-friendly policies, the PTI can achieve the target of creating 10 million jobs for people. It is hoped that the ruling party will take relevant steps to make Pakistan’s industrial sector stronger.

Mohammad Iqbal Khimani

Karachi