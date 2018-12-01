Major reshuffle in ICT police

ISLAMABAD: As envisioned by the government of Pakistan, on the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, major reshuffling in ICT police have been made, a police spokesman said on Friday. Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul has been posted as AIG (Operations) Islamabad with additional charge of SP Investigation, while SP Investigation Gulfam Nasir has been surrendered to CPO. Muhammad Aamir Niazi has been posted as SP Headquarters with additional charge of Additional SP Security (Operations), Liaqat Hayat Niazi transferred as SP Saddar Zone, Muhammad Umar Khan as SP Rural Zone and Syed Aziz as SP City Zone. DSP Arshad Mehmood has been posted as SDPO Sadar, DSP Iqbal Hussain SDPO Nilore, Munawar Ali Mahr SDPO Bhara Kahu, DSP Abid Hussain SDPO Shehzad Town, Hakim Khan DSP/CIA, Sardar Ghulam Mustafa DSP/CID, DSP Muhammad Ashraf Shah closed to CPO, Muhammad Hussain Lassi DSP Foreign Missions, Safeer Hussain Bhatti DSP/Traffic, Ghulam Muhammad Baqir DSP/R-15, Inspector Haqnawaz Ranjha DSP/Traffic, Inspector Ulfat Arif SDPO Secretariat, Inspector Imtiaz Ali Shah SDPO Aabpara while Inspector Shamas Azhar in Headquarters as DSP has also been posted. Chief Commissioner Islamabad has issued notification of said transfer/posting on the recommendations of IGP Islamabad. Station House Officers of all police stations have also been transferred and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has issued orders in this regard. Sub Inspector Ghulam Mustafa has been posted as SHO Banigala, Sub Inspector Yar Muhammad SHO Bhara Kahu, Inspector Ghulam Mustafa SHO Industrial Area, Sub Inspector Saleem Ullah SHO Khanna, Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad SHO Nilore, Inspector Asjid Mehmood SHO Secretariat, Sub Inspector Tariq Rauf SHO Sabzi Mandi, Sub Inspector Muhammad Abbas SHO Shehzad Town, Sub Inspector Arshad Mehmood SHO Shalimar, Inspector Gulzar Ahmad SHO Shamas Colony, Inspector Muhammad Bashir SHO Sihala while Inspector Abdul Qadir has been posted as SHO Tarnol. 189 officers of Operations divisions from the rank of Constable to Sub-Inspectors have also been transferred. IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said the transferred officers were using political influence for their postings. He said now all transfers/postings will be made only on merit and on the ability of the officer for the said post. The IGP said that the newly posted Officers/Officials enjoying good reputation. He further said that departmental inquiries have been initiated against those officers against whom complaints were received or having bad reputation. The IGP has directed all newly posted officers to resume their charge till 12 am/midnight positively.

