ANP welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar has welcomed opening of Kartarpur corridor and said that it would help promote cordial relations between the two countries. In a statement issued here, he said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor would also promote trade between Pakistan and India. He said that better relations would positively affect the overall situation of peace in the region.