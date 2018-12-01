PTI govt not different from past rulers: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that government’s performance so far had proved that PTI was not different from its predecessors and had nothing except hollow slogans and tall claims in its store.

The party that came to power promising building Pakistan like Madina State and freeing it from foreign loans had disappointed the people, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid.

Sirajul Haq said that fresh devaluation of rupee would result into a flood of price-hike besides enhancing the quantum of internal and foreign loans of the country. It was a tragedy that despite the presence of 57 Muslims states, India and Israel were killing Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine and the Rohingya Muslims were being annihilated in Myanmar. A graveyard-like silence prevailed over the entire Muslim world, he deplored. He said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) had brought a comprehensive system to solve all problems of mankind and after this system Muslim Ummah did not need to look towards any man-made system. He said economic system of the country was still being run on usury and colonial tools of capitalism.

He warned that Pakistan’s economy could not progress under the economic system based on usury. He deplored that even after 71 years of independence the country was being run on the system left by the colonial rulers. He said that the JI had begun Hurmat-e-Rasool movement and the message and the mission of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was being highlighted during the month of Rabiul Awal. However, he said that demonstration of the love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during this month was not enough and every faithful should make his effort to mould his life in the light of the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah.