Anti-corruption week from Dec 3 to 9

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has decided to observe anti-corruption week from December 3 to 9 as the World Anti-Corruption Day will be observed on December 9.
A press release said that activities like seminars and walks would be organised to raise awareness about the menace of corruption in different parts of KP during the week. Anti-Corruption Establishment Director Usman Zaman said that programmes would also be on-aired through TV and radio stations about the activities.
He added that activities would also be arranged at schools and colleges of the province to discourage the corruption menace.
