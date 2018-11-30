PTI govt fails to honour pledges: JI leader

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to implement its 35-point 100 days plan.

He said the government had proved a total failure as none of its policies and actions on internal and external fronts could give a hope to the nation.

The ruling party had claimed to get rid of loans and no more loans would be taken from any country and donor organization, especially the International Monitory Fund, he went on to add.

“But the situation on the ground is that the foreign loans have swollen by Rs11.5 billion during the first 100 days of the government. Losses worth Rs8.5 billion have been suffered during this period and imports have been increased and exports decreased, the JI leader added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had claimed that he would not go on any foreign trip in the first 100 days of his government and also he would travel by commercial planes. “The prime minister has made six foreign trips and chartered planes were used for that,” he added. The use of helicopter had increased manifold, he said, adding, “It is being used as a cab.”

The ruling party had also reneged on its claim of converting the governor and chief minister’s houses into universities, he said.

“The prices of items of daily use have gone high. Joblessness has increased. New taxes have been introduced and not a single step could be taken for the well being of the people,” the JI leader added.