Pakistan’s significance highlighted

LAHORE: Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre organised a seminar on Pakistan’s Contemporary Challenges and Opportunities in the Context of Security Dynamics. Prof Dr Agnieszka Kuszewska, an expert on South Asia from Institute of Middle and Far East of Jagiellonian University, Poland delivered the keynote lecture.

Addressing the seminar, PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed underlined the significance of South Asian region in global socio-economic prospects. He also highlighted the forthcoming benefits of CPEC for the nation as win-win model for both China and Pakistan. He said the country should be well prepared in the field of education and technology to harness true fruits of the mega project. He said through collaboration in the fields of education and research, universities of both countries could exchange students and faculty to enhance mutual cooperation.

Prof Dr Agnieszka analysed various aspects of contemporary security dynamics with special reference to Pakistan's foreign and domestic policy. She also shed light on the challenges and opportunities in this regard. She suggested Pakistan should act as a smart power to balance relations between China and United States. She also signified the importance of cultural diplomacy which Pakistan should use for enhancing peace in South Asia. “Unfortunately in the presence of Narindera Modi in Indian government, the prospects for peace between Pakistan and India are quite depleted. The dream of regional integration and cooperation is also shattering away,” said Agnieszka.

Discussing CPEC, she stated Pakistan should be treated as partner under the CPEC and the underdeveloped areas of Pakistan like Balochistan and KPK were going to get major share of total benefits of the flagship project of one belt one road initiative.

Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla threw light on security dynamics of South Asia with special reference to relations between Pakistan and India. He emphasised the need for building soft image of Pakistan in the world. He said the security dilemma between Pakistan and India was conspiracy hatched by the British and especially by Lord Mountbatten.

