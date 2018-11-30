Enhanced influenza risk: NIH

Islamabad: The South Asian region including Pakistan is expected to face an enhanced influenza virus activity. The expected upsurge of influenza cases has prompted the National Institute of Health (NIH) to issue an advisory to sensitize healthcare authorities and facilities to strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in prevention, control and management of influenza.

All health professionals have been advised to remain vigilant to detect any suspected influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases. Influenza (seasonal flu) is usually a self-limiting disease and everyone doesn’t need antiviral treatment and diagnostic tests. It can spread from person-to-person through coughing or sneezing or can contaminate hands or other surfaces.

Patients with chronic diseases (such as asthma, diabetes, cardiac and lungs diseases etc.) pregnant women, elderly people, children under 5 years are at higher risk of developing severe or complicated disease and need to be tested and treated with specific antiviral medications.

According to the advisory, vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection. WHO recommends seasonal influenza vaccination for pregnant women (highest priority), children aged 6-59 months, elderly people, individuals with chronic medical conditions and health-care workers. The advisory also emphasizes the need for simple preventive measures.